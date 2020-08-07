Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Centre moves SC; asks to be party to actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea

Now, Centre has moved the Supreme Court seeking to make itself a party to actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, reported PTI.
The Centre told SC that the "Transfer of Patna FIR to CBI in Sushant Rajput death case makes Centre a necessary and proper party to Rhea's plea."
Earlier, the SC on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking a CBI or NIA probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, saying "strangers" are "unnecessarily" coming when his father is already pursuing the case.
Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Mumbai police has been probing the case and recorded statements of 56 people including Bollywood directors like Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian junked the PIL filed by Mumbai-based law student Dwivendra Devtadeen Dubey on the issue.
"Deceased's father is pursuing the case. There is no reason that he will not pursue it properly. You are an stranger in this matter and you are unnecessarily coming in this. We will not permit this," the bench said.
"Don't waste our time. Dismissed," it said.
CBI registers FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
Earlier, the CBI had taken over investigation into the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case from the Bihar Police after re-registering an FIR of alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, officials said Thursday.
The case will be probed by a special investigation team under Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad and will be supervised by DIG Gagandeep Gambhir and Joint Director Manoj Shashidhar, both senior IPS officers from the Gujarat cadre, they said.
The agency acted swiftly on a reference from the government in Bihar, the home state of 34-year-old Rajput, where his family had lodged an FIR against Chakraborty, they said.
The Patna police had registered the FIR under IPC sections related to alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and abetment to suicide, among others.
The case has gone to the CBI on a reference from the Bihar government which has been forwarded to the agency by the central government.
