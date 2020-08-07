Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Centre moves SC; asks to be party to actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea

Now, Centre has moved the Supreme Court seeking to make itself a party to actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, reported PTI.

The Centre told SC that the "Transfer of Patna FIR to CBI in Sushant Rajput death case makes Centre a necessary and proper party to Rhea's plea."

Earlier, the SC on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking a CBI or NIA probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, saying "strangers" are "unnecessarily" coming when his father is already pursuing the case.