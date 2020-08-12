Sushant Singh Rajput killed with a stun gun? Subramanian Swamy requests NIA to join the probe

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy had recently taken a dig at the five doctors who performed Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy. Swamy's shocking tweets have been raising the topic in social media if Sushant's death was actually a case of suicide, as his post-mortem report suggested, or murder. Now, Subramanian Swamy has demanded for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to join the CBI in the probe of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case.

A Twitter user on Tuesday alleged that a stun gun was possibly used to kill the actor. He also accused late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and Maharashta CM Uddhav Thackeray's son, Aditya Thackeray, who's the Youth Wing leader. The tweet read: "Today i have read alot about stun guns and hw they r used ! also wat mark do they leave ! the exact mark❗❗ guyzz they really used stun guns to paralyse him !#ArrestRhea. #adityathackeray"

Retweeting the post, Subramanian Swamy wrote, "Were this gun smuggled from which Arabian Sea bordering country? NIA must now join the probe."

Here's the tweet: