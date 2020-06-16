Sushant Singh Rajput death: Unable to bear the grief, actor's cousin's wife dies of shock in Patna

Sister-in-law of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in Bihar. According to a report that has been published by TOI, Sudha Devi, wife of Sushant’s cousin, passed away at Purnia in Bihar when Sushant's last rites were being conducted in Mumbai.
The report also said that she could not bear the loss of the 34-year-old actor and stopped eating after she got to know about the actor's demise.
The young actor's last rites were performed on 15th June at Mumbai's Vile Parle amid heavy downpours.
Sushant's father and his two sisters arrived from the actor's hometown Patna, while a few of his colleagues and friends from Bollywood and the television industry were also present, besides fans also flocked the venue to catch a last glimpse of the star.
Among industry colleagues who turned up was Sushant's rumoured girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, who, earlier in the day visited Cooper Hospital, where the actor's post-mortem was performed.
Bollywood colleagues spotted at the ceremony were Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, and Vivek Oberoi.
Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, who directed Sushant in his debut feature "Kai Po Che" and "Kedarnath" was present along with wife Pragya Kapoor. Casting director-turned-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, who has directed Sushant in the upcoming "Dil Bechara", was also present.
Owing to social distancing regulations amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, the police reportedly allowed only 20 people to gather near the pyre. For the same reason, all people who attended Sushant's funeral arrived wearing masks. Many of them brought umbrellas, too.
Rajput allegedly killed himself by hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, police said.
The provisional post mortem report of Rajput revealed that the provisional cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Trimukhe.
Citing media reports claiming that late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput suffered from clinical depression due to professional rivalry, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that Mumbai Police will also probe this angle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
