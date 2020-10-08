Sushant Singh Rajput Death: NBSA censures insensitive media coverage; imposes Rs 1 lakh fine

The news coverage over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been rather lurid and disturbing at times. From zooming in with a camera onto Rhea Chakraborty's house and chasing down vehicles with actors in them to conducting 'post mortems' on dummies - we have seen it all. Over the last few months, many have entreated media organisations to dial down the dramatic reportage. Now, the News Broadcasting Standards Authority has gone a step further, seeking an apology and imposing fines.

It must be noted that while the problematic coverage of the actor's death and the associated investigations continue to plumb new depths, the issues cited by the NBSA pertain to the initial days of coverage.