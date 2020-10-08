Sushant Singh Rajput Death: NBSA censures insensitive media coverage; imposes Rs 1 lakh fine

The news coverage over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been rather lurid and disturbing at times. From zooming in with a camera onto Rhea Chakraborty's house and chasing down vehicles with actors in them to conducting 'post mortems' on dummies - we have seen it all. Over the last few months, many have entreated media organisations to dial down the dramatic reportage. Now, the News Broadcasting Standards Authority has gone a step further, seeking an apology and imposing fines.
It must be noted that while the problematic coverage of the actor's death and the associated investigations continue to plumb new depths, the issues cited by the NBSA pertain to the initial days of coverage.
According to a LiveLaw report, electronic news channels, Aaj Tak, Zee News, News 24 and India TV have been asked to air an apology for their insensitive coverage. While India TV and Aaj Tak have been found guilty of showing images of Rajput's corpse, this is no the only offender.
Other issues cited by the NBSA include Aaj Tak's "hit wicket" comment while referring to the actor's death and Zee News' rather offensive 'Patna ka Sushant, Mumbai me fail kyu?' comment. It must be noted that some media organisations have not been penalised, reportedly as they had expressed remorse or been left with a warning.
Reportedly, Aaj Tak has been asked to pay a fine of Rs 1,00,000 for attributing several fake tweets to the late actor. While it had later realised the gaffe, the NBSA has hauled the organisation up for not conducting due diligence.
The organisation was also hauled up for violating privacy guidelines by barging into the actor's parents house and questioning family members.