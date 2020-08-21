Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI begins probe, forms several teams

The CBI on Friday formally launched a probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Hours after landing along with a CFSL team, the central agency by afternoon had already met with the Mumbai Police, collected documents, including Sushant's diary, laptop and mobile and also interrogated a few of the key witnesses.

Two months and a week since Sushant was found dead at his Bandra home, the CBI team has sped up the investigation after the Supreme Court's nod on Wednesday to the federal agency probe. The CBI team is expected to camp in Mumbai for 10 days, and they have their plans ready as they grouped into several teams, each with its task delineated.

Led by SIT official Nupur Prasad, the central agency team arrived at the office of the Bandra DCP earlier and met the Mumbai Police officers, who have been handling the investigation. According to official sources, the CBI sleuths were given a detailed briefing on the current case status by Mumbai Police.

The team of CBI officials from Delhi, who along with the forensic team that landed here on Thursday, took over the case documents, all evidence collected so far, statements recorded till date, among other details from the Mumbai Police first thing in the morning.

The agency has formed four or five small teams -- one will liaise with police, another take the crime spot probe, the others will do the field probes, witnesses, and interrogation.