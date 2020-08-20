Sushant Singh Rajput case: What is abetment to suicide and what is the punishment for it?

With the industry divided, a campaign demanding CBI for SSR became their ultimate goal, which was successfully delivered by the apex court.

With Sushant’s family members and a part of the film fraternity celebrating the verdict, fans bursting firecrackers assuming it is a step towards their victory, let us take a step back and look at CBI’s record of solving suicide cases.

What is abetment to suicide and the punishment for those found guilty?

As per Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, Abetment of suicide—If any person commits suicide, whoever abets the commission of such suicide, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine.

A person is guilty of abetment when:

1) He instigates someone to commit suicide (or)

2) He is part of a conspiracy to make a person commit suicide (or)

3) He intentionally helps the victim to commit suicide by doing an act or by not doing something that he was bound to do

According to a report by India Today, the CBI’s conviction rate is 65 to 70%, and can be compared to the best investigative agencies in the world.

However, when it comes to a case involving abetment to suicide, there are no cases that have reached a logical conclusion.

To simplify, the central agency has probed a handful of cases and has been unsuccessful in proving that the accused drove the deceased to commit suicide.

Besides Sushant, the CBI has also been probing the case of Bollywood actress Jiah Khan who was found hanging at her Juhu residence in 2013.

Jiah’s mother accused actor Sooraj Pancholi of abetting to suicide and asserted that her daughter was murdered.

The CBI filed a chargesheet in 2017, but nothing has been proven so far.