Sushant Singh death case: After SC order for CBI probe, political parties and police celebrate 'victory' of Bihar over Maharashtra

The Supreme Court order on allowing CBI to investigate the mysterious death of film star Sushant Singh Rajput is being hailed as a victory for Bihar against Maharashtra by both political parties and police. Police officers of Rajivnagar police station, where an FIR was registered by SSR's father on July 26, 2020 flagged a victory sign and claimed Patna Police won against Maharashtra Police.

Chief MInister Nitish Kumar led the state in welcoming the orders of the Supreme Court. In a press release here, chief minister said, "Our stand on SSR case has been vindicated by Supreme Court. We were right in getting an FIR registered at Patna and also right in handing over the investigation to the CBI. Some people wanted to give our decision a political colour, but the state government believed it was linked to delivery of justice. Now,CBI will investigate the case soon and speedy justice will be delivered."

Family of SSR thanked the chief minister for his actions in allowing registration of FIR and later handing over the case to the CBI. Neeraj Kumar Babloo, cousin of SSR and a BJP MLA said entire SSR family was obliged to the chief minister for acting quickly.



Director General of Police, Gupteshwar Pandey described the order as victory of Patna Police. It was because of the initiative taken by the chief minister that FIR was registered here and CBI was asked to take over the investigation.

"Our police officers were harassed in Mumbai when they went for investigation and an IPS officer was put under quarantine at midnight. Our police personnel were not allowed to work by Mumbai police. It is a victory of Patna police," he said. He also criticised Rhea Chakraborty for questioning the action of chief minister in handing over the case to the CBI.



Deputy chief minister, Sushil Kumar Modi, said it was the first victory of Patna police over Maharashtra Police. According to him, Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP led government were engaged in saving the suspects and conspiring to prevent the truth from coming out.

Neeraj Kumar, Information and Public Relations Minister described SC order as victory of stand of Bihar government over Maharashtra government on investigation. "This is the first step towards justice," Neeraj said.

Leader of opposition, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav claimed it was because of his initiative that the case was handed over to CBI. He claimed on June 26 he had sent a letter to the CM asking for CBI probe. At a joint press conference with Shekhar Suman on June 30 he reiterated demand for CBI investigation. But, chief minister took 42 days to decide on CBI probe, Yadav claimed.

LJP president, Chirag Paswan, in a statement claimed it was he who had launched campaign for justice to SSR and had requested Nitish Kumar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI probe.



State BJP president, Sanjay Jaiswal and former chief minister Jeetan Ram Manjhi, through their statements took credit for victory of Bihari pride by claiming they had demanded CBI probe.

Folk singers and artistes too joined the "celebrations" in the evening by staging small street shows welcoming the decision of Supreme Court and calling the decision as victory of Bihar.