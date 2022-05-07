'Survey Kashi's Gyanvapi mosque is open violation': Asaduddin Owaisi

ll India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday that the court's recent order on surveying some areas in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex "is opening the path for the bloodshed of Rath Yatra and anti-Muslim violence of 1980s-1990s".

Condemning the Varanasi court's order, Asaduddin Owaisi said in a tweet, "This order to survey Kashi's Gyanvapi Masjid* is open violation of 1991 Places of Worship Act, which prohibits conversion of religious places."



"[The] SC [Supreme Court] in Ayodhya judgement had said the Act protects 'secular features of Indian polity which is 1 of basic features of Constitution'," Asaduddin Owaisi said.



A team led by a court commissioner reached Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Gyanvapi Mosque earlier today to survey and videograph the premises in accordance to a court order.

This order to survey Kashi’s Gyanvapi Masjid* is open violation of 1991 Places of Worship Act, which prohibits conversion of religious places. SC in Ayodhya judgement had said the Act protects “secular features of Indian polity which is 1 of basic features of Constitution”1/2 https://t.co/ed5yyS9ieL — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 7, 2022

The court-appointed survey team included litigants and lawyers from both the Hindu and the Muslim communities, including the court commissioner. However, the team was greeted by religiously-charged sloganeering from both sides.

Devotees had thronged to the masjid for Friday prayers around the same time when the team reached the premises to carry out their judicial direction. The mufti even had to ask those in queue to offer namaaz at a different mosque due to a space crunch.

Many also raised 'Har Har Mahadev' slogans, evoking a reaction from some of the Muslims, who too raised religious slogans. However, the police promptly drove them away.



The videography and survey inside the mosque's premises were then scheduled to be held on May 6 and May 7.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 01:14 PM IST