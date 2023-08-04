'Surprising You Drew Such Drastic Conclusions From One Photograph': Assam CM Himanta Calls Out Twitter User Over Comment On Family Photo

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday (August 4) posted a long reply to a Twitter handle who had commented on a family photo shared by Assam CM. The Assam CM said that it was surprising that the Twitter user had drawn "drastic conclusions from just one family photograph" and said that he would let his son earn his entry in politics or any field rather than "provide an easy" passage to him.

"I find it surprising that you drew such drastic conclusions from just one family photograph. My son is currently 22 years old and studying. It is unfair to assume that he will not make the right choices at right age. Joining the BJP IT cell or any other organization within our ideological family requires hard work and dedication. It should not be solely based on being the son or daughter of a leader. Your suggestion of an easy entry to our kids gives impression that you believe in promoting dynastic succession. Do not provide an easy entry for my son. Let him earn it," Himanta said in his reply to the tweet.

Assam CM shared family photo

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had shared a family photo after celebrating Riniki Biswa Sarma's (wife) birthday. "We celebrated Riniki's birthday with a family dinner on 31st July. This picture captures the moments after the meal," said the Assam CM in his tweet, on August 2.

Ashok Swain's comment on the photo

Ashok Swain, professor at Uppsala University in Sweden, commented on Himanta's post saying, "Hindu supremacist leaders send their kids to study abroad, they wear western clothes, and enjoy a luxury life. But, they never let them join Bajrang Dal or Durga Vahini or BJP IT Cell in the name of ‘Hindus are in Danger’!"

"Amazing befitting reply Dada," said one of the users commenting on Assam CM's reply to Ashok Swain's tweet. Several users lauded the Assam CM's hard-hitting but dignified reply too.

