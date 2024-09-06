 Surat: Speeding Car Driven By 15-Year-Old Boy Jumps Divider Killing Motorcyclist On Spot
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSurat: Speeding Car Driven By 15-Year-Old Boy Jumps Divider Killing Motorcyclist On Spot

Surat: Speeding Car Driven By 15-Year-Old Boy Jumps Divider Killing Motorcyclist On Spot

A 15-year-old driving car accompanied by his friends reportedly lost control and jumped a road divider, causing a collision with a motorcycle, tragically killing the rider and injuring the motorcycle passenger.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
Motorcyclist Killed As Underage Driver Loses Control Over Car | Representative pic

Surat: A speeding car driven by an underage driver collided with a motorcycle on the Pal-Umra bridge in Surat, Gujarat, resulting in the death of the rider and injury to the rider.

The driver and owner of the car are being sought after by the police for a case that has been filed against them. The police have stated that Chintan Malaviya (44) has been recognised as the deceased, with his friend Parth Mehta still in critical condition.

The vehicle was operated by a young teen who was 15 years old and was with his buddies. They were travelling from Pal to Umra area, crossing the Tapi river bridge on the way. Pal police inspector K L Gadhe stated that the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the divider.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Former BJD MP Sujeet Kumar Joins BJP Immediately After Resigning From Rajya Sabha; Video

Delhi: Former BJD MP Sujeet Kumar Joins BJP Immediately After Resigning From Rajya Sabha; Video

Big Boost For Congress As Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia Join Party Ahead Of Haryana...

Big Boost For Congress As Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia Join Party Ahead Of Haryana...

ED Detains Personal Assistant Of Former RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandip Ghosh In Financial...

ED Detains Personal Assistant Of Former RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandip Ghosh In Financial...

'Ab Main Kya Karu?': BJP Haryana Ex-MLA Shashi Ranjan Parmar Breaks Down On Camera After Ticket...

'Ab Main Kya Karu?': BJP Haryana Ex-MLA Shashi Ranjan Parmar Breaks Down On Camera After Ticket...

'India Needs To Stand Ahead To Find Solution For Water Crisis For World,' Says PM Modi At Launch Of...

'India Needs To Stand Ahead To Find Solution For Water Crisis For World,' Says PM Modi At Launch Of...