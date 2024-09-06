Surat: Speeding Car Driven By 15-Year-Old Boy Jumps Divider Killing Motorcyclist On Spot

Surat: A speeding car driven by an underage driver collided with a motorcycle on the Pal-Umra bridge in Surat, Gujarat, resulting in the death of the rider and injury to the rider.
The driver and owner of the car are being sought after by the police for a case that has been filed against them. The police have stated that Chintan Malaviya (44) has been recognised as the deceased, with his friend Parth Mehta still in critical condition.
The vehicle was operated by a young teen who was 15 years old and was with his buddies. They were travelling from Pal to Umra area, crossing the Tapi river bridge on the way. Pal police inspector K L Gadhe stated that the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the divider.