Surat: Speeding Car Driven By 15-Year-Old Boy Jumps Divider Killing Motorcyclist On Spot

A devastating accident at Surat's Pal Umra bridge claimed the life of 44-year-old Chintan Malviya, a resident of Adajan's Enclave. Chintan was riding on a bike with a friend when the crash occurred, leaving his family in deep mourning. #Surat pic.twitter.com/x53Y7tKswt

As per the authorities, the crash occurred at 12.30 am as Malaviya and Mehta were heading back to Adajan, close to the Tapi River. The police stated that the car driver and his friends fled from the scene shortly after the accident occurred.

The bystanders alerted the authorities and quickly transported the two seriously injured individuals to New Civil Hospital. Nevertheless, medical professionals pronounced Malaviya as deceased upon arrival.

Gadhe stated that they are attempting to determine the identity of both the car driver and the owner using the registration number and CCTV footage from cameras on the bridge.



The driver and owner of the car were booked by the police at Pal station following a complaint from Dr Himanshu Malaviya, the brother of Malaviya, and an investigation has been launched. On Thursday, they have filed charges under sections 105, 281, 125(a), and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

