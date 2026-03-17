Surat Electoral Row: Complaint Alleges Fraud, Over 17 Lakh Voters’ Rights Compromised In 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Surat election controversy deepens as complaint alleges fraud that impacted over 17 lakh voters in 2024 Lok Sabha polls | Representational Image

Surat | Gujarat, March 17: A fresh political storm has erupted in Gujarat’s diamond hub after a Surat resident moved the Election Commission of India, demanding a criminal probe into alleged electoral fraud that, he claims, deprived over 17 lakh voters of their democratic right in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Complaint seeks FIR over alleged forged nomination documents

In a formal complaint dated March 16, social worker Sanjay Ezhava has sought the registration of an FIR against Congress candidate Nileshbhai Mansukhbhai Kumbhani, accusing him of submitting “false affidavits, forged signatures, and misleading documents” during the nomination process in the Surat parliamentary constituency.

The controversy traces back to April 2024, when Kumbhani’s nomination was rejected by the District Election Officer after three individuals—initially listed as proposers—allegedly denied signing his nomination papers. “This is not a mere procedural lapse. It is a serious breach of trust of lakhs of voters and an attack on the democratic process,” Ezhava stated in his complaint.

Nomination rejection raises questions over affidavits

According to the application, Kumbhani had filed three sets of nomination papers on April 18, 2024, supported by proposers whose signatures were later disputed through a subsequent affidavit dated April 20. The complainant has questioned how an earlier notarised affidavit—reportedly signed in the presence of a notary—could be contradicted within two days, raising suspicions of forgery and manipulation.

The fallout of the rejection proved decisive. With other candidates either withdrawing or being disqualified, BJP candidate Mukeshkumar Chandrakant Dalal was declared elected unopposed, an outcome now under scrutiny. “The constitutional right to vote of 17,67,377 citizens has effectively been nullified. This demands urgent investigation,” the complaint reads.

Call for probe into officials, legal violations cited

Ezhava has urged authorities to examine the authenticity of signatures across documents, the role of notaries, and whether due verification procedures were followed by election officials.

He has also called for action under multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including forgery, cheating, false evidence, and criminal conspiracy, as well as electoral offences under the Representation of the People Act.

Legal experts say that if proven, the allegations could have “serious implications for electoral integrity”. However, officials have yet to publicly respond to the complaint.