Surat: BJP MLA celebrates PM Narendra Modi's birthday with Divyang children, cleanliness workers

Surat (Gujarat): BJP MLA Harsh Sanghavi on Tuesday celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 69th birthday by cutting cakes with divyang children and cleanliness workers.

Speaking to ANI, Sanghavi said: "As it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and he always emphasises on serving people. We decided to celebrate his birthday in a grand manner." "A firework, music and dance performances were held here. In Surat, people have created an environment of Diwali. Cake cutting was done with special children and cleanliness worker. Several messages were sent to Prime Minister Modi and we wished him on social media site with hashtag digital India", Sanghvi added.

Social media is abuzz with supporters and followers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending their best wishes to him on his 69th birthday.Late on Monday night, Prime Minister Modi reached Ahmedabad and was welcomed by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at the airport. He will be spending his birthday in the state.The BJP is celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as 'Seva Saptah' starting September 14. The party has announced that several social initiatives will be undertaken by the party leaders across the nation during this week-long period.