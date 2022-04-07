'Supriya Sule was asking me a policy question': Shashi Tharoor tweets after video of their chat in Parliament sparks hilarious memes

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor once again caught the attention of eagle-eyed netizens during a session at the Lok Sabha. In a video going viral on social media, the Thiruvanthapuram MP was spotted speaking to Baramati MP Supriya Sule.

In the video, Tharoor was seen leaning over his designated chair to talk to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader. While the two were chatting, National Conference (NC) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah was seen delivering his speech.

Instead of the original audio, the viral video had the chartbuster track 'Srivalli' from the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa' playing in the background. Within no time, this sparked hilarious memes.

Meanwhile, Tharoor on Thursday evening took to Twitter and said Sule was asking him a policy question at the time.

"For all those who've been enjoying themselves at @supriyaSule's &my expense over our brief exchange in the Lok Sabha, she was asking me a policy question because she was about to speak next. She was speaking softly so as not to disturb FarooqSahib, so i leaned over to hear her," he tweeted.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 07:44 PM IST