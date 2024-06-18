 Supreme Court To Organise Special Lok Adalat From July 29 To August 3
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSupreme Court To Organise Special Lok Adalat From July 29 To August 3

Supreme Court To Organise Special Lok Adalat From July 29 To August 3

It will be held to facilitate the amicable settlement of suitable pending cases.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India | File Photo

New Delhi: In the 75th year of its establishment, the Supreme Court of India is organising a special Lok Adalat from July 29 to August 3 to facilitate amicable settlements of suitable pending cases.

Press Statement

"Lok Adalats are an integral component of the judicial system in this country, enhancing alternative dispute resolution as a means of expediting and fostering amicable settlements," a press statement said.

Read Also
NEET UG 2024 Controversy: SC Issues Notice On CBI Investigation Into Paper Leaks
article-image

It further added that organising the ensuing Lok Adalat is pursuant to the commitment to accessible and efficient justice delivery for all sections of society.

Cases having elements of settlement including cases relating to matrimonial and property disputes, motor accident claims, land acquisition, compensation, service, and labour which are pending before the Supreme Court would be taken up to facilitate speedy disposal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Historic Significance Of Nalanda University

Historic Significance Of Nalanda University

Supreme Court To Organise Special Lok Adalat From July 29 To August 3

Supreme Court To Organise Special Lok Adalat From July 29 To August 3

PM Modi Urges Gram Panchayat Presidents To Promote Holistic Health With Yoga & Millets

PM Modi Urges Gram Panchayat Presidents To Promote Holistic Health With Yoga & Millets

Long Queues Seen At Water Tankers In Delhi As Crisis Deepens; Watch

Long Queues Seen At Water Tankers In Delhi As Crisis Deepens; Watch

Assam: Police Seize Large Quantity Of Drugs Worth ₹48 Crore In 2 Separate Operations In Sivasagar...

Assam: Police Seize Large Quantity Of Drugs Worth ₹48 Crore In 2 Separate Operations In Sivasagar...