Supreme Court to hear petitions against UP demolitions tomorrow

The Supreme Court will be hearing a petition tomorrow seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh government to follow rules while carrying out further demolitions in the state, according to news agency ANI. Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has filed the petition which also sought strict action against officials indulging in unlawful demolition.

On Sunday, the district development authority demolished the home of Javed Mohammed – a leader with the Welfare Party of India in Prayagraj.

A day earlier, a multi-storey building allegedly owned by a close aide of Nizam Qureshi, the alleged mastermind of the June 3 violence in Kanpur was demolished.

Some objectionable and offensive remarks were made by two political leaders a few days ago which led to communal tension in numerous parts of the country. Following the remarks of the two political leaders, a bandh was called for by a group of people in the district of Kanpur in protest.

"On the day of the protest, a scuffle broke out between the Hindu and Muslim religious community, and stone-pelting took place between the two communities. That after the violence in Kanpur, a number of persons in authority have stated in the media that the properties of suspects/accused would be confiscated and demolished. Even the Chief Minister of the state has said in the media that the houses of accused persons would be razed using bulldozers," the plea said.