Supreme Court takes cognizance of Rajkot hospital fire, says strict measures needed

The Supreme Court takes cognizance of fire incident in Covid hospital at Rajkot, Gujarat, in which five coronavirus patients lost their life.

The apex court said it is high time that strict measures are taken to implement the policy, guidelines and SOPs to contain surge of COVID-19 in India.

It has also emphasised that strict measures are needed.

In response to the apex court’s views, the Centre has assured that Union home secretary will convene meeting and issue directions on fire safety in government hospitals across India.

According to the state administration, 31 patients were taking treatment at the hospital when fire broke out at 12.30 am in the ICU ward located on the first floor of the Uday Shivanand Hospital.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said 26 other patients undergoing treatment at the hospital were rescued and shifted to other facilities.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressed grief over the incident and ordered a probe into it. He also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each deceased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed deep pain at the loss of lives in the fire, and said the administration is ensuring all possible assistance to the victims.