SC strikes down Kerala HC order on Padmanabhaswamy temple - what you need to know

After decades of legal fight, the erstwhile royal family of Travancore won back the right to manage the famous Padmanabhaswamy temple at Thiruvanathapuram, when the Supreme Court upheld its prayer against the state government.

The Supreme Court verdict overturns the 2011 decision of the Kerala High Court judgment, which directed the government to take over control of the temple, its assets and management.

Padmanabhaswamy temple is supposed to be the world’s richest, with its treasure chest holding up to an estimated Rs 1 lakh crore worth of gold.

Allowing the appeal filed by members of the royal family, the apex court reversed the finding of the High Court of Kerala that the rights of the family ceased to exist with the death of the last ruler of the Travancore in 1991. The death of the last ruler will not affect the rights of shebaitship of the family over the deity and they will survive as per custom, the court ruled.