Supreme Court stays promotion of Surat judge who convicted Rahul Gandhi & others

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday partially stayed promotions of 68 judicial officers of Gujarat as the district judges, including the Surat judge who convicted Rahul Gandhi. It took exception to the Gujarat Government, notifying the promotions while the legality of the promotions was a sub-judice issue before the court.

Among the 68 judges whose promotion will be impacted by the stay order is Harish Hasmukh Bhai Varma, who passed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case, leading to his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Court's observations

A Bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar stayed the recommendation of the Gujarat High Court for the promotions and the consequent notification issued by the state government to implement it. It clarified in the order that the present stay order would apply to those whose names do not figure within the firsst 68 candidates in the merit list.

"Promotions must be made on principle of merit-cum-seniority and on passing a suitability test. Recommendations by HC & subsequent government notification are illegal," Justice Shah read out.

Perhaps this is the last order by Justice Shah who is retiring on May 15.

Plea before SC sought to challenge recommendations by Guj govt

The order said it has not finally disposed of the petition but only passed an interim order staying the promotions and directed that the matter be heard by an appropriate bench on assignment by the CJI.

The plea before the apex court sought to challenge the recommendations made by the Gujarat government for the promotion of district judges in the state. It alleged by two unsuccessful petitioners that the appointments had been made by a March notification in contravention of the recruitment rules.

Petitioners filed contentions last month

Last month, on the strength of the petitioners' contentions, the apex court had issued notice to the Gujarat High Court and the state government. In its order, the Supreme Court expressed its stern disapproval of what Justice Shah described as an "overreach" by the executive, taking strong exception to the promotions granted to the district judges in March during the pendency of the plea challenging the names recommended by the High Court.

Earlier this month, in the presence of the government officers in court, Justice Shah questioned the state's counsel, demanding an explanation for its decision to notify the promotions when the Supreme Court was seized of the matter. Once again, the judge chastised the government for trying to "overreach" the court's process.

