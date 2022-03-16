Supreme Court stays ban on MediaOne news channel imposed for 'security concerns'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed till further orders the January 31 directive of the Centre revoking the licence of Malayalam news channel ‘MediaOne’ and banning its telecast on security grounds.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath said the news and current affairs channel will continue its operations as it was operating prior to the ban of telecast.

The bench passed the order after perusing the files filed by the Centre on the basis of which security clearance was revoked and the Kerala High Court had passed the order upholding the ban on telecast.

The bench left the question open on whether the content of files on the basis of which the ban order was passed be given to the channel to enable it to defend itself.

The top court asked the Centre to file a detailed counter affidavit by March 26 on the appeals filed by the channel against the HC order.

At the outset, senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the media house, said on Tuesday the Chief Justice of India, in another matter, disapproved the practice of giving reports in sealed cover. The sealed cover business strikes the very basis of law and cannot be encouraged.

“I have been running my business since 2011 and I have millions of viewers. Now I have been shut down and 382 people are out of job,” Dave said, adding that permission for downlinking was granted for five years in 2019.

He said, “No media channel will be safe if this principle is accepted. Everyone can be shut down.”

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Centre, said he needs a week to file detailed affidavit, and granting them interim relief would mean granting them actual relief.

