Supreme Court Says ‘Can’t Justify Manipur With Similar Examples’

The Supreme Court of India | File

DY Chandrachud, on Monday, said what happened in Manipur can’t be justified “by saying that this and this happened elsewhere”. In response to points made on crimes against women in Bengal, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while hearing the case of two women being paraded naked in strife-torn Manipur, the CJI said the country is dealing with something which is of unprecedented nature, violence in a situation of communal and sectarian strife.

The CJI said, “There is no gainsaying the fact that crimes against women are taking place in all parts. The only answer is this. You cannot excuse what is taking place in one part of the country like Manipur on the grounds that similar crimes are happening in other parts too. Question is how do we deal with Manipur. Mention that... Are you saying protect all daughters of India or don’t protect anyone?” the CJI asked.

The two women who were paraded naked and suffered gangrape have approached the apex court anonymously as X and Y. The Supreme Court said the police from Manipur should not interfere in the investigation and mooted the idea of a committee of women judges to examine the allegations of sexual violence in the state.

Later, Kapil Sibal, representing the victims, argued that the survivors should have confidence in the investigation, to which the government said it has no objection if the apex court monitors the probe.

Sibal argued that the government doesn’t have the data on how many sexual violence cases have been registered. In response, the court asked the Centre how many of the 6,000 FIRs of crimes against women were of sexual assault. When the Centre couldn’t give the break-up, the court asked it and the state government to bring in the details, which need to be submitted today (Tuesday). The Supreme Court said, “Time running out for us, there is great need to have healing touch in the state.

This is not just one case like Nirbhaya. That is one isolated incident. Here it's systemic violence perpetrated.” Sibal alleged that the police are collaborating with the culprits and objected to the case being transferred to the CBI. The women had also objected to the government’s request to transfer the case to Assam. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta clarified that the case can be transferred anywhere the court thinks fit.

Senior Advocate Indira Jaising asked for the constitution of a high-powered committee of women members so that the victims can speak the truth without fear. “Merely entrusting to CBI or SIT would not be enough. We will have to picture a situation where a 19-year-old woman who has lost her family is in a relief camp. We cannot have her going to the magistrate.

We have to ensure that the process of justice goes to her doorstep. We will constitute a committee of women judges and members of civil society, who will in turn get the assistance of members of civil societies,” the court said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)