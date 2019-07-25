Supreme Court reserves Maharashtra government seeds’ judgment

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday completed hearing and reserved the judgment on the petition of the Maharashtra Government against the Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Company Private Limited.

The state government had come in appeal against the ruling of the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court in February last year.

The Bench of Justice R Banumathi and A S Bopanna recorded that it has heard the arguments of both advocate Nishant R Katneshwarkar for the state government and senior advocate V Giri for the company.