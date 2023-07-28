Supreme Court Rejects Class 11 Student's Plea Claiming 'Questions Asked In The Exam Were Wrong'

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

In an incident of its kind, where a Class 11 student moved the Supreme Court stating that the "questions asked in the exam were wrong", the top court outrightly dismissed the plea saying that the case looked too frivolous and wondered if it had merit for any serious hearing.

The Supreme Court on Friday lambasted the Class 11 student who moved the apex court against High Court order which stated that questions asked in the exams were wrong. Justice Sanjay Kaul came down heavily on the student and said that the Supreme Court is not going to entertain the plea.

Justice Sanjay Kaul further said that few students are not meant for academics. He was furious over the student and said that the student has not cleared even four out of five papers and how can he question the examiner, the questions which were asked in the exam and the mode of asking. Sorry, the Supreme Court will not hear all this, said Justice Sanjay Kaul.

The matter was up for hearing in the Supreme Court, but Justice Sanjay Kaul rejected the plea saying the student had not even cleared 4 out of 5 papers and was instead blaming the board or examiners for setting and asking wrong questions.

