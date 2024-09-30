Supreme Court Pulls Up West Bengal Govt For ‘Delay’ In Implementing Demands Of Doctors

Supreme Court of India | PTI

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Monday had asked the West Bengal government to complete installation of CCTV cameras, toilets and separate resting rooms for the doctors by October 15. Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud also expressed ‘dissatisfaction’ for the delay in the work by the state government. The bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was hearing a suo motu case related to the rape and murder of junior medic at RG Kar hospital.

Asking to expedite the process, the apex court also said that in the last hearing it was also said that the government is working towards installing CCTV cameras and building of rest rooms and toilets. The state government mentioned that since CBI is probing the matter for which the work in RG Kar is getting ‘delayed’.

The CJI asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, to inform the state government that who all are under probe and are still working at RG Kar hospital so that the government can take necessary action against them.

Advocate Vrinda Grover also mentioned in the apex court that the parents of the victim are ‘unhappy’ as the original name and photos of victim are still being used on social media.

The court had clarified that it has already passed an order in this regard and also that it is the duty of law enforcement agencies to implement the same. The state government mentioned in the Supreme Court that the junior medics are on ‘cease work’ and are not providing services.

Opposing the state government’s statement, advocate Indira Jaising, representing the junior doctors stated that the doctors are providing ‘all emergency and essential services’.

Incidentally, following security issues in Sagar Dutta medical College where the junior medics and nurses were beaten by patient's kin, the doctors again protested for their 'security'.

The apex court also observed that several leads have been given by CBI in both rape and murder incident and financial irregularities in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Notably, in the previous hearing on September 17, the Supreme Court had mentioned that it was ‘disturbed’ by the status report of the CBI on rape and murder incident but didn’t divulge any information as the probe is ongoing. The next hearing of this matter is on October 14.

On the other hand, the CBI again moved a special CBI court in Kolkata seeking custody of former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh and Tala police station OC Abhijit Mondal but the special court has given judicial custody to both Ghosh and Mondal till October 4.