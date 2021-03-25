Supreme Court orders Indian Army to grant permanent commission to women officers within a month

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Indian Army to grant permanent commission to women officers within a month and consider others eligible within two months after following the due process, regretting that they were denied so on ground of fitness standards.

A Bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah held that all women officers fulfilling the grade of 60% shall be entitled to grant of permanent commission subject to the medical criteria. It rejected the existing benchmarking formula and tweaked the medical criteria also.

It was giving the ruling on petitions filed by 80 women officers who were denied permanent commission. The ruling will benefit some 150 women officers.

Noting that the rules for women joning the Army were "created by males for males," it ruled as arbitrary and irrational the medifal fitness requirements. "We must recognise here that structure of our society has been created by males for males. The pattern of evaluation causes economic and psychological harm to the short service commission women officers," it said.