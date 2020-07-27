Supreme Court notice to UGC on final year exam

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the University Grants Commission, seeking its reply by Wednesday on pleas seeking to cancel its circular for conduct of the final year exams by September 30 despite the Covid-19 pandemic. It was hearing four petitions seeking not to hold any exams, one of the petitioners being Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray.Appearing for a student petitioner,senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi asserted that the UGC guidelines are harsh and unreal.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, on the other hand, said that the UGC had given options like an online exam, an offline exam or a merger of both, to the students. "There are MHRD and MHA guidelines which state that there should not be more than 10 students in one room with social distancing," he argued.The case will now come up for hearing on Friday.