Supreme Court notice on mob lynching

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issues notices to the Home Ministry, National Human Rights Commission and 11 states, including Rajas-than, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, on a PIL alleging an alarming increase in the incidence of mob lynching.

The PIL was filed on non-compliance of a set of guidelines issued by a 3-judge Bench headed by the then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. A 2-judge Bench of CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta on Friday issued the notices seeking information about the implementation of these guidelines.

The Supreme Court wanted Parliament to create a separate offence for lynching and provide adequate punishment for the same.

The reason for such a recommendation, in the court’s own words, was that a special statute would instil a sense of fear of the law among people involved in violence of this nature.

The guidelines it had issued a year ago included compulsory registration of First Information Reports (FIR), the appointment of a senior police officer as a nodal officer

In each district for taking measures to prevent mob violence and lynching, the framing of a victim compensation scheme, a time-bound trial in cases of mob lynching, departmental action against police or district officials who fail to act against the perpetrators, etc.

When the opposition members on Thursday questioned the government on the tearing hurry to pass a law on Triple Talaq but not on the Apex Court's directive on lynching,

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government is aware of it but there were already ample laws on the statute book. Also, action was already being taken against the culprits.