Supreme Court modifies Telangana HC’s ban order on crackers, allows use of green crackers for two hours

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the sale and use of green crackers for two hours in Telangana after the government had issued an order imposing a ban on sale and use of firecrackers following directions from the state High Court.

After the government had imposed a ban on the sale and use firecrackers in the state on Thursday, the Telangana Fireworks Dealers' Association approached the apex court.

The top court, however, has clarified that even after the 2-hour relaxation, the Telangana state government would have to follow the restrictions imposed by the National Green Tribunal, reported NDTV.

On Thursday, the High Court had directed the state to immediately ban the sale and use of fireworks by the people and organisations and to immediately clamp down and close shops which are selling fireworks, a Government Order (GO) said.

The GO said the High Court had further issued directions to appeal to people, both through print and the electronic media, to refrain from bursting firecrackers, so as to prevent any further deterioration in air quality.

"The government after careful consideration of the matter and keeping in view the directions of the Hon'ble High Court, hereby impose ban on sale and use of firecrackers by the people and organisations, with immediate effect," the GO said.

The state DGP, DG of Fire Services and all district Collectors, Commissioners of Police, Superintendents of Police in the state should take immediate action to close the shops which are selling fireworks throughout the state, it said.

(With PTI inputs)