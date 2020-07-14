Supreme Court may order probe by retired judge-led panel

New Delhi
The Supreme Court on Tuesday hinted to order a probe by a panel headed by a retired judge into the encounter killings of gangster Vikas Dubey near Kanpur and five of his henchmen while seeking the Uttar Pradesh government's response within two days by Thursday on pleas for probe by a special investigation team (SIT).
A Bench headed by CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde with Justices AS Bopanna and R Subhash Reddy sought the UP government's response on Thursday and posted the matter for further hearing on next Monday. It dropped hints of a retired judge heading the probe as ordered by it also in the Hyderabad encounter case of last December.
It, however, made it clear the court itself is not inclined to monitor any probe. Appearing for the UP government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said he would not take an adversarial stand as he is also concerned about elimination of a life by the police.
Several petitions are before the apex court, including one by arrested police inspector KK Sahrma, moved through his wife Vinita Sirohi, seeking protection as he has apprehensions he might also be bumped of through "illegal and unconstitutional means." He and three other cops were suspended on July 5 for allegedly tipping off Dubey about the police raid on July 3 leading to killing of eight cops, including DSP Devendra Mishra, in an ambush in Bikru village of Chaubeypur area of Kanpur.
People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), whose petition of 2018 is pending on the police encounters in Uttar Pradesh between January 2017 and March 2018, has moved a petition, seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT)-monitored probe into the killings of Dubey and his associates, Amar Dubey and Prabhat Mishra, as also in the criminal-political nexus in the state.
Aide arrested, 2 looted rifles recovered
Lucknow/Kanpur: An aide of gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested and two rifles of the Uttar Pradesh police looted during the Kanpur ambush earlier this month were recovered, police said on Tuesday.
With this, all weapons looted during the ambush have been recovered, they said.
Additional DGP (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said Dubey's aide Shashikant alias Sonu Pandey was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on him. "Shashikant was an accused in the killing of eight policemen (in the Kanpur ambush). He was arrested from Chaubeypur around 2.50 am," the police officer told reporters in Kanpur.
"During interrogation, he admitted to his involvement in the encounter at Kanpur's Bikru. It was revealed that the looted AK-47 rifle of the police was hidden at Dubey's house while the INSAS rifle was at Shashikant's house," the ADG said.
An AK-47 rifle, its 17 cartridges, an INSAS rifle and its 20 cartridges were seized.
