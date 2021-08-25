Supreme Court hits out at agencies over delay in probe against MPs, MLAs

The Supreme Court on Wednesday hit out at central agencies like CBI and Enforcement Directorate over delays in investigations against MPs and MLAs. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana asked for an explaination from the agencies saying cases are pending for 10-15 years and chargesheets are not filed.

The Enforcement Directorate is "only attaching properties" and nothing else is done, the Supreme Court noted.

"Don't keep cases hanging like this. File a chargesheet," Justice Ramana, heading a three judge bench, said, pointing out that speedy trials were needed to deliver justice to people.

"We don't want to say anything against these agencies because we don't want to demoralise them. But all this (number of pending cases) speaks volumes," he added.

Vijay Hansaria, assisting the court, remarked that in one case the agency had said that the case was expected to be completed in 2030.

Justice Ramana, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant commented that the agencies had given no reason for the delays, the three judge bench said.

According to the Chief Justice, since the cases involve public representatives, special conditions were needed as "they can also misuse their position".

"Since these cases involve public representatives they can also misuse their position and that is why we had imposed special conditions. We had said in last hearing that these cases cannot be withdrawn without the approval of the High Court," added Justice Ramana.

Responding to this, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the government, admitted to the delays and said, "Instead of going case by case, I am in agreement that they need to be expedited."

However, CJI reverted saying, "easy to say that expedite this" but where was it happening?

The apex court asked Mr Mehta to get back on the reason for the huge delays in pending cases in the next hearing.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 04:03 PM IST