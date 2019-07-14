Supreme Court: Hearing on child rapes on Monday

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will sit with Justice Deepak Gupta on a Bench on Monday to consider the alarming rise in the number of reported child rape incidents. He entered the petition on his own on Friday on a PIL, feeling upset over learning the rape of 24,000 children in the just first six months of 2019.

Expressing concern that there is no fear of law among the culprits from the way such cases are rising, the CJI said some hard directives will have to be issued to stem this trend. He ordered all High Courts to collect data and furnish to his court on Monday, appointing senior advocate V Giri to study the data furnished in the PIL in two days and suggest on Monday what directions should be issued by the Court.

According to the PIL, Uttar Pradesh tops with 3,457 cases of rapes of children, followed by 2,390 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,992 in Rajasthan, 1940 in Maharashtra, 1,551 in Bengal, 1285 in Karnataka and 1,113 in Gujarat. Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said the ruling BJP always vows for security to women but it has not released the reports of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on the crimes in India.

Its patent alibi in Parliament is its inability to provide figures of the farmers'' suicides in the last three years because the NCRB reports are not available. The Supreme Court had long ago ordered the fast track courts to deal with the rape cases, but there are no such courts yet in half of the country.