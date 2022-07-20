Supreme Court grants Mohammad Zubair interim bail in all six cases filed in Uttar Pradesh

Mohammad Zubair, co-founder, AltNews | Photo: File

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to AltNews co-founder Mohammad Zubair in all cases filed against him in Uttar Pradesh.

Justice DY Chandrachud said the Delhi Police had subjected Zubair to comprehensive investigation and that the court found no reason to deprive him of his personal liberty.

On July 18 Zubair had sought an urgent listing of his plea in the Supreme Court seeking quashing of FIRs lodged against him in several districts of UP for allegedly outraging religious feelings.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana took note of the submissions by Zubair's counsel Vrinda Grover and directed them to list the petition in front of Justice DY Chandrachud.

The plea also challenged the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) by the UP government to investigate the six cases.

The plea said all six cases, which have been transferred to the SIT, are the subject matter of the FIR being investigated by the Delhi Police special cell.

Separate FIRs have been lodged against Zubair in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, and Hathras districts on charges of allegedly hurting religious feelings, making sarcastic remarks on news anchors, disrespecting Hindu gods and inflammatory posts.