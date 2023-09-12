 Supreme Court Extends Satyendar Jain’s Interim Bail Till Sept 25 In Money Laundering Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSupreme Court Extends Satyendar Jain’s Interim Bail Till Sept 25 In Money Laundering Case

Supreme Court Extends Satyendar Jain’s Interim Bail Till Sept 25 In Money Laundering Case

It also directed another accused Ankush Jain to be released on interim bail for four weeks on medical grounds noting that his child has to undergo surgery.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
Satyendar Jain | Image Source: Wikipedia

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended till September 25 the interim bail of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case. A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Bela M Trivedi granted the relief to Jain after Additional Solicitor General SV Raju made a request for adjournment.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain, also agreed to defer the matter. The top court then postponed the matter to September 25 after extending the interim bail of the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.

Ankush Jain released on interim bail for 4 weeks

It also directed another accused Ankush Jain to be released on interim bail for four weeks on medical grounds noting that his child has to undergo surgery.

The top court had on May 26 granted interim bail to Satyendra Jain for six weeks for spinal surgery, saying a citizen has a right to receive treatment of his choice in private at his own expenses. It had extended the interim bail by five weeks on July 24.

The ED had arrested the AAP leader on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Jain on the basis of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019 in the case registered by the CBI.

Read Also
Money laundering case: CBI court allows early hearing on Satyender Jain's bail plea
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Leaves For 12-Day Tour To Spain & Dubai To Seek Investments For State

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Leaves For 12-Day Tour To Spain & Dubai To Seek Investments For State

Rajouri Encounter: Indian Army Dog Kent Sacrifices Life While Saving Her Handler In Gunfight With...

Rajouri Encounter: Indian Army Dog Kent Sacrifices Life While Saving Her Handler In Gunfight With...

Indian Government Offered Air India One For PM Justin Trudeau's Return To Canada, He Declined:...

Indian Government Offered Air India One For PM Justin Trudeau's Return To Canada, He Declined:...

Haryana: Actress Mita Vashisth Appointed As State's Film & Entertainment Policy Panel Head

Haryana: Actress Mita Vashisth Appointed As State's Film & Entertainment Policy Panel Head

Rajasthan: Senior Congress MLA Shaves Head To Protest Gehlot's Inaction On Alleged Corruption Of...

Rajasthan: Senior Congress MLA Shaves Head To Protest Gehlot's Inaction On Alleged Corruption Of...