Supreme Court disposes off suo motu proceedings against former CJI Ranjan Gogoi

The Supreme Court on Thursday closed the proceedings initiated to probe a “larger conspiracy” to frame ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi in an alleged sexual harassment case and "fixing" of benches in the top court.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said that nearly two years have passed and the possibility of retrieving electronic records is very less in the probe.

The top court, while closing the suo motu proceeding in the case, said the in-house proceedings has already completed the probe into the sexual harassment allegations against then CJI Gogoi and the three-member panel headed by Justice S A Bobde, now the CJI, has already given the report exonerating him.

The bench also comprising justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said that the Justice (retd) AK Patnaik panel was not able to get electronic records like WhatsApp messages to probe into the conspiracy and hence no purpose would be served by continuing with the suo motu case.