Supreme Court dismisses review plea filed on One Rank-One Pension | PTI

The Supreme Court has dismissed the plea for reviewing its order upholding the One Rank-One Pension (OROP) principle adopted in 2015 by the Centre, holding that it neither suffers from any constitutional infirmity, nor is it arbitrary.

A bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and Vikram Nath said there was no merit in the review petition, rejecting the plea for hearing it in an open court.