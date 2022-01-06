COVID-19: Supreme Court decides to hear all matters in virtual mode only from January 7; read full notification here

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, the Supreme Court on Thursday decided to hear from January 7 all matters in virtual mode only. All judges will be working from their residential offices, read the notification. Only extremely urgent 'mentioned' matters will be taken up by the Courts from January 10, it added.

Read the circular here:

It is hereby notified for information of Members of Bar, Party-in-persons' and all concerned that the Competent Authority keeping in view the sudden upsurge of Covid-19 cases has been pleased to direct as under:-

(i) that w.e.f. 07.01.2022 (Friday), all the matters will be heard in virtual mode and the Benches will sit at the Residential Offices.

(ii) only extremely urgent 'mentioned' matters, fresh matters, bail matters, matters involving stay, detention matters and fixed date matters will be listed before the Hon'ble Courts w.e.f. 10.01.2022 (Monday) till further orders.

(iii) Transfer Petitions will be listed before the Regular Benches, instead of Hon'ble Single Judge Bench, till further orders.

(iv) Applications for exemption from surrendering will also be listed before the Regular Benches, instead of Hon'ble Chamber Judge, till further orders.

This comes in the wake of a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

India today saw the biggest single-day jump of 495 Omicron cases, taking the total number of infections of the new variant of coronavirus to 2,630, according to Union health ministry data.

Of the total cases, Maharashtra has the maximum at 797, followed by Delhi at 465, Rajasthan 236, Kerala 234, Karnataka 226, Gujarat 204 and Tamil Nadu 121.

Meanwhile, 90,928 new coronavirus infections were reported, the highest in over 200 days, taking India's caseload to 3,51,09,286, the data stated.

The death toll climbed to 4,82,876 with 325 fatalities, it said.

The number of active cases stands at 2,85,401, comprising 0.81 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

(With PTI inputs)

