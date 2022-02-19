Supreme Court allows visually impaired doctor to appear in MD Psychiatry counselling

The Supreme Court has granted interim relief to a visually impaired doctor by allowing him to appear in state counselling for admission for MD Psychiatry.

A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said that pending further orders, the provisional allotment of a seat to the petitioner in the MD Psychiatry course at Topiwala National Medical College, Mumbai shall not be disturbed.

"Pending further orders, the provisional allotment of a seat to the petitioner in the MD Psychiatry course at Topiwala National Medical College, Mumbai shall not be disturbed to his detriment and the petitioner would be permitted to participate in the ongoing process of counselling, " the Court said and issued notice to concerned respondents.

The Court was hearing a petition filed by Iyer Seetharaman Venugoplan who is a young MBBS doctor with 100 per cent visual impairment in both eyes and has cleared NEET- PG entrance exam.

Bombay High Court had declined the interim prayer of Petitioner to permit him to participate in the counselling process of NEET for Post Graduate Medical Courses by its order dated February 2 2022. He has challenged that order before Supreme Court.

Senior Advocate C S Vaidyanathan, briefed by a team of Nandini Gore, Sonia Nigam and Sarthak Gaur, advocates from Karanjawala and Co appeared for the Petitioner.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 04:02 PM IST