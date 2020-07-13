Support pours in for Surat cop who resigned after departmental inquiry was initiated against her for doing her duty

People took to Twitter to hail Sunita Yadav, a constable working in the Surat police department. Yadav resigned from her position after the Surat Police said they would be launching a departmental inquiry against her questioning five youths who had broken curfew. Her fault? The youths had political connections.

Yadav on the night of July 11, had questioned five people who were travelling by car after curfew without wearing a mask. Those five people happened to be friends of Prakash Kanani, son of minister for state for health Kumar Kanani.

A video clip of the five youths and Sunita Yadav went viral, as well as a conversation between Yadav and her superior officer. Yadav eventually resigned after the Surat Police told her a departmental inquiry would be launched against her.

