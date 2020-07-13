Support pours in for Surat cop who resigned after departmental inquiry was initiated against her for doing her duty

People took to Twitter to hail Sunita Yadav, a constable working in the Surat police department. Yadav resigned from her position after the Surat Police said they would be launching a departmental inquiry against her questioning five youths who had broken curfew. Her fault? The youths had political connections.
Yadav on the night of July 11, had questioned five people who were travelling by car after curfew without wearing a mask. Those five people happened to be friends of Prakash Kanani, son of minister for state for health Kumar Kanani.
A video clip of the five youths and Sunita Yadav went viral, as well as a conversation between Yadav and her superior officer. Yadav eventually resigned after the Surat Police told her a departmental inquiry would be launched against her.
This is how people on Twitter reacted.
Notably, this isn’t the first time the Surat police have been posed in a poor light during the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, a policeman slapped and manhandled a lady banker in Surat leaving the woman with a fracture. This incident took place at Canara Bank (e-Syndicate bank) Saroli Branch in the city.
The incident was caught on camera and created a wave of outrage on Social media.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also took note of the incident and demanded strict action against the constable. She also said that she will be closely following this matter.
The Finance Minister also said, "My office spoke to the Commissioner of Police, Shri. Bhrambhatt (IPS). He has assured us that he himself will visit the branch & assure the staff of their safety. Also, he assured that the accused constable shall be suspended immediately."