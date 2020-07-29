Sunni Waqf Board sets up trust to build mosque in Ayodhya

Amid preparations for the Ram Temple foundation laying ceremony, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Wednesday announced setting up of a trust to build a mosque in Ayodhya on a five-acre plot offered to them as per the Supreme Court order.

“We have set-up Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation — for the construction of a mosque in the five-acre plot in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village,” President of the Sunni Waqf Board Zufar Ahmad Farooqui said on Wednesday.

He added, “The Trust will oversee the construction of a mosque, Indo-Islamic research centre, library and hospital.”

Farooqui said the Trust will have 15 members, of which names of nine have been declared.

Sunni Waqf Board chief Zufar Ahmad Farooqui would be the founder trustee. Other trustees are Athar Husain (secretary, Lucknow), Faiz Aftab (treasurer, Meerut), Adnan Farrukh Shah (Gorakhpur) Mohammad Junaid Siddiqui; Sheikh Sauduzzaman (Banda); Mohammad Rashid and Imran Ahmad (Lucknow).

Rest of the members will be co-opted.

The Waqf board had announced early this year that it would form a trust to oversee the construction of this centre which would be first of its kind in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone of the proposed Ram Temple on August 5 in Ayodhya. Large scale preparations for the same are on. A list of 200 invitees has been sent to PMO for approval.