Sunni Board ready to withdraw claim

New Delhi: The five-judge Constitutional bench will conduct in-chamber proceedings on Thursday on the mediation panel report and take a call on the way forward.

The mediation panel is believed to have filed a report in a sealed cover which sources said is a "sort of a settlement" between the Hindu and the Muslim parties.

Sources close to the mediation panel said the Sunni Waqf Board, Nirvani Akhada, Nirmohi Akhada, Ram Janmabhoomi Punruddhar Samiti and some other Hindu parties are in favour of settling the contentious land dispute.