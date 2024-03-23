Sunita Kejriwal's Meeting With Jailed Husband At ED Office Sparks Speculations That She May Become Next Delhi CM

Sunita Kejriwal |

Following Sunita Kejriwal's public reading of her husband's message to Aam Aadmi Party workers and the people of Delhi, and her subsequent visit to him at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after the High Court denied an urgent hearing of his plea against arrest, speculation is rife that Mrs. Kejriwal may become the CM while her husband is under arrest.

Delhi: Wife of Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Sunita Kejriwal leaves from ED office after meeting husband Arvind Kejriwal

Numerous Twitter users are drawing parallels to the actions of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, who, in July 1997, designated his wife, Rabri Devi, as the new chief minister prior to his imprisonment in connection with the fodder scam case.

This speculation coincides with a video message from Arvind Kejriwal, which was read by his wife earlier in the day. In the video, Mrs. Kejriwal can be seen seated between tricolours and portraits of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh, reminiscent of the backdrop used by the CM during his conferences. Quoting her jailed husband, Sunita reiterated his resolve to continue serving the nation despite confinement, stating, "No prison can keep me inside, and I will come out and fulfil my promises."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal issues a video statement and reads out the CM's message from jail.



She says, "...There are several forces within and outside India that are weakening the country. We have to be alert, identify these forces and defeat…

In the video message, Arvind Kejriwal affirmed his commitment to serving the country despite his arrest, urging AAP workers not to harbor animosity towards BJP members. He emphasised the importance of continuing social and public welfare initiatives in his absence, stating, "Don't hate BJP people due to this. They are our brothers and sisters. I will come back soon," as conveyed by Sunita Kejriwal.

On Saturday, the Delhi High Court declined an urgent listing of Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest and custody in the Delhi Excise policy case. Kejriwal had moved the High Court seeking relief from his arrest and the remand order issued by the trial court on March 22.

Arvind Kejriwal was apprehended on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the now-defunct excise policy case. His legal representatives argued that both his arrest and the subsequent remand order were 'illegal,' asserting his entitlement to immediate release from custody.