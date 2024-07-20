Sunita Kejriwal To Launch `AAP Chief’s First Guarantee’ For Haryana

Sunita Kejriwal |

Chandigarh: Kickstarting campaign for upcoming assembly polls in Haryana, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal would launch ``Arvind Kejriwal’s first guarantee’’ for the people of state at Panchkula near here on Saturday.

Stating that Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and other senior leaders including Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathak would also be present on the occasion, Haryana party president Sushil Gupta said that Sunita Kejriwal would give party’s first guarantee to the state people at the said programme scheduled to be held around 1 pm in Panchkula.

Briefing newspersons further about the event, Gupta further said that AAP had already announced to fight all the 90 seats of Haryana without any alliance.

He said subsequent to Saturday’s event, the various programmes would be organised across Haryana including about 45 party meetings.

Attacking BJP government on his anti-farmers policies he said BJP had cheated the people of Haryana for the last 10 years and now it was preparing to give bravery awards to the police officers who lathicharged the farmers and released tear gas shells on them during the recent farmer protest.

Lambasting the state BJP government on the law and order issue, Gupta said that every day ransom is being demanded from the business persons by firing bullets by the miscreants and the police was looking the other way.

YUVRAJ DUTT JOINS AAP

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Dutt, cousin of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who was also associated with Congress, joined the AAP. Along with him, several other Congress leaders including Govind Das Ranga, his wife Memo Devi and Anil Sharma also joined AAP on the occasion.