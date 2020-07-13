Great News: Google announces $10 billion fund for India, Sundar Pichai pens emotional note

Google CEO Sundar Pichai thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Digital India vision on Monday.

"Thanks to PM Modi's vision for Digital India, the country has made a huge progress in getting a billion Indians online. Low-cost smartphones, combines with affordable data, the world-class telecom structure has paved the way for new opportunities," said Pichai.

Sundar Pichai also announced a USD 10 billion Google for India Digitization Fund to help accelerate India’s digital economy.

“Today, I’m excited to announce the Google for India Digitization Fund. Through this effort, we will invest Rs 75,000 crore, or approximately $10 billion, into India over the next 5-7 years. We’ll do this through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments. This is a reflection of our confidence in the future of India and its digital economy," Pichai said.