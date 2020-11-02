Sunburn 2020: Dates, venue, book tickets, COVID-19 protocol, and all you need to know

Percept Live the creators of Sunburn festival have announced the 14th edition of the most eagerly awaited Sunburn Festival.

The festival giant will present a three-day live event beginning from 27 December 2020 at Vagator, Goa.

"Covid-19 has literally put the pause on life. In India, we have witnessed stringent lockdown measures since March 2020. An unprecedented 7 months of staying in and staying safe. With the Unlock procedures initiated and specially Unlock 5 permitting ground events, we figured it's time to restart lives," Karan Singh, COO, Percept Live said.

"Time to "Live Again", and most importantly "Live, Love, Dance again." Sunburn Goa 2020 will be a Limited Capacity, super safe event following global best practices and all applicable guidelines. Fan Safety is our top priority," Singh added.

