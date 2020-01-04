‘Sun chants Om,’ shares Kiran, Twitter not beaming

Mumbai: Like the ray of sunshine she is named after, on Saturday, Puducherry Lt Governor and former IPS officer Kiran Bedi tried to spread morning cheer by sharing a clip, reportedly a NASA recording of the sound of the sun on Twitter, titled: ‘NASA recorded sound of sun -- Sun chants Om’.

Her post got 5.6K retweets and 17.7K likes, and as many as 472.6K views. Some of it was resistance -- Tweeple groaned ‘Ohm’, which, as any higher secondary schoolkid will tell you, is the unit of resistance. Vitamin D for disgrace and derision was reflected in abundance even after Bedi issued an explanation later in the day.

One user remarked: “Wrong. The Sun said NaMo NaMo. You should’ve checked the UNESCO version along with the NASA version.”

@Advaidism tried to put it in perspective thus: “The age of Sun & Earth is 4.6 billion years. Humans or Homo Sapiens are just 175000 years old. Humans developed language 20000 years ago. Religion was created 5000 years ago. And yet the Sun Chants OM. Wah @thekiranbedi I wonder if the Dinosaurs also chanted OM???

A Twitter user reminded the former bureaucrat about the Indian Constitution's Fundamental Duties (Article 51A) that says that it shall be the duty of every citizens of India to develop scientific temper,