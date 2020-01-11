'Sultan Qaboos was a beacon of peace for India and the world', says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of Omani Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said and remembered him as the "beacon of peace for India and the world".

The Prime Minister also said that Sultan Qaboos was a "visionary leader and statesman" who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, "I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He was a visionary leader and statesman who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation. He was a beacon of peace for our region and the world."

"Sultan Qaboos was a true friend of India and provided strong leadership for developing a vibrant strategic partnership between India and Oman. I will always cherish the warmth and affection I received from him. May his soul rest in peace," he said in another tweet.

Qaboos was 79-year-old and was ill for a long time. He has served as the ruler of Oman since 1970 when he ousted his father in a bloodless coup.

Qaboos had no children and has not publicly named his successor.

Sultan Qaboos travelled to Belgium for a week in December for what was described then as "medical checks." He returned to Oman, but speculations of his deteriorating health were rife.