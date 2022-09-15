Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case: Nora Fatehi, Pinky Irani arrive for questioning at EOW office

Nora Fatehi, Pinky Irani arrive at EOW office in Delhi | ANI

Nora Fatehi, on Thursday, September 15, arrived at the Economic Offences Wing in Delhi for questioning in connection with the alleged Rs 200 crore scam.

She arrived at the office around 1 pm in black outfit; she had also worn a mask.

Earlier, Pinky Irani, who supposedly introduced Fatehi and actor Jacqueline Fernandez to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar arrived at the EOW office for interrogation on second consecutive day. She was earlier interogated with Fernandez on September 14.

Fatehi was earlier in September, 2022, questioned in the case for over six hours by the EOW.

She has also been questioned with jailed conman Sukesh in the money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate. She has also been questioned twice in 2021 by the ED wherein she mentioned that she was given a Gucci bag and iPhone by Sukesh's wife during a charity event she was booked for.

The actor-dancer has denied claims of having spoken to Sukesh before December 12, 2020.

Delhi Police last year filed a chargesheet against Sukesh, his wife Leena Maria Paul and others alleging they extorted Rs 200 crore from wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh.

ED had registered a case of money laundering in the alleged scam over the FIR registered by the Delhi Police.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar allegedly extorted around Rs 215 crores from Aditi Singh and Shivender Singh, former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy.

