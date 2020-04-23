Suicide bombers move aside, Pak is now sending COVID-19 patients to Jammu and Kashmir

Earlier, a top Army commander said they have received information through intelligence that Pakistan was sending coronavirus patients into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The PoK has so far registered 50 COVID-19 cases.

The officials said the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now risen to 407. Five patients have died and 92 have recovered.

More than 64,000 people have been kept under surveillance including those who are either in government established quarantine facilities or in home isolation.

"Till date 64,089 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance, which include 5,806 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 252 in hospital quarantine, 310 in hospital isolation and 15,376 under home surveillance. Besides, 42,340 persons have completed their surveillance period," the officials said.

Meanwhile, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 21,393 (including 16454 active cases, 4257 cured/discharged/migrated and 681 deaths), said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.