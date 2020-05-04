Sudhir Chaudhary says there is money for liquor but not for railway fare; Twitter trolls him

On Monday, Sudhir Chaudhary, editor-in-chief of Zee News, slammed people who were standing in queues outside liquor shops and said there is money for liquor but not for railway fare. Police personnel were struggling to manage the crowd.
While quoting a video shared by news agency ANI, Sudhir Chaudhary said: "Sharab ke liye paise hai lekin rail ke bhaade ke liye nahi hai."
After the video went viral, netizens took to Twitter to troll him. One user said, "The ones queued up outside liquor shops are privileged people who have enough money. You’re mocking the plight of poor migrant labourers who haven’t earned a dime in a very long time and are now without food/shelter." Another user said, "Is this confession of BJP's spokesperson that railway did charge fare from poor migrants?"
The video, which Sudhir Chaudhary shared, was from Delhi. The Delhi government has issued an order allowing state-run liquor shops to operate from 9 am to 6.30 pm in the city, and directed deployment of marshals at these outlets to maintain social distancing.
Long queues were observed at several liquor stores in the national capital, including a kilometre-long queue at a shop in Desh Bandhu Gupta Road. On Monday, liquor shops opened in the national capital after 42 days. The shops were closed due to lockdown restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.