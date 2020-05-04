Sudhir Chaudhary says there is money for liquor but not for railway fare; Twitter trolls him

On Monday, Sudhir Chaudhary, editor-in-chief of Zee News, slammed people who were standing in queues outside liquor shops and said there is money for liquor but not for railway fare. Police personnel were struggling to manage the crowd.

While quoting a video shared by news agency ANI, Sudhir Chaudhary said: "Sharab ke liye paise hai lekin rail ke bhaade ke liye nahi hai."