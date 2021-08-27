Sudden spike in Covid cases in India

New Delhi: India's new Covid-19 cases on Thursday soared to a new high of 46,164 in 50 days, crossing the 40,000 mark in 14 days, with Kerala alone contributing to 31,445 new infections, according to the Health Ministry. The new cases had soared a day earlier from 25,467 to 37,593.

The positivity rate in Kerala also shot up to 19.03% as against the national daily positivity rate recorded at 2.02%.

It was the second day in a row that the Covid-19 fatalities were above 600-mark at 604, though showing a slight dip from the previous day's 648. Maharashtra accounted for 216 deaths in a single day, Kerala 215 and Odisha 69.

The death toll in the country climbed to 4,36,365 while the total infections hit 32.55 million, though 31.79 million of them made recovery at 97.63%. The active cases also jumped by 11,398 to touch 3.34 lakh cases.

For the first time in August, the highest 80.40 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, pushing up the total vaccination so far to 60.38 crore. The virus tests totalled 51.31 crore, with 17.87 lakh tested in 24 hours.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 03:50 AM IST