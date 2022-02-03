'Such fear, such shamelessness: TMC MP Mahua Moitra claims 'allotted time of 13 mins was not over'; watch video

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday claimed that her allotted time of 13 minutes was not over when she was cut off in the Lok Sabha. "This is a sad day for our democracy, for our republic that a member of Parliament who has been allotted 13 minutes by the Speaker was cut off before I could finish. I had a paragraph left," she said.

Taking to Twitter, Moitra wrote: "Such fear, such shamelesness. I had only paragraph left to finish, my alloted time of 13 mins was NOT over."

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, in her speech, the TMC MP slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government wants to alter history. They are fearful of the future and they mistrust the present, she added.

"The President, early on in his address, spoke about freedom fighters who secured India's rights. But this is just lip service. You fear a future India which is comfortable in its own skin, which is comfortable with conflicting realities. You are not content with just the vote, you want to get inside our heads, inside our homes, to tell us what to eat, what to wear, who to love. But your fear alone cannot keep the future at bay," India Today quoted Moitra as saying.

She also attacked the ruling dispensation over the "80% vs 20%" comment made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minsiter Yogi Adityanath. "This battle of 80 per cent vs 20 per cent that this government has started risks destroying our Republic," the TMC MP said.

Moitra also took on the Centre over the recent Dharma Sansad in Haridwar. She said, "The President's address is an assessment of the state of the country today. What is the kind of Republic we want, what is the idea of India we want to stand up for, fight for, get jailed for? Ours is a living Constitution. Would Netaji have approved of Dharma Sansad?"

Watch Video:

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Moitra 'gave an early heads up to BJP' ahead of her address in Lok Sabha.

"Am speaking this evening in Lok Sabha on President's Address. Just wanted to give early heads up to BJP to get the heckler team ready and read up on imaginary points of order. Drink some gaumutra shots too," TMC MP said in a tweet.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 07:54 PM IST